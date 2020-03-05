Star of iZombie Rose McIver has been cast in the lead role of an upcoming US comedy pilot.

The New Zealand born actress has been cast in Ghosts, a comedy show from CBS which is based on the British series of the same name, Deadline reports.

The show follows a couple named Samantha and Ryan, who move into a country house that happens to be falling apart and inhabited by the ghosts of former residents.

McIver's character Samantha is a freelance journalist and her husband Ryan is a sous chef. The couple jump at the chance to move to the country estate so they can ease up on work and live rent-free, according to Deadline.

In the original British series, which is available on TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand, the woman is known as Allison and is played by Charlotte Richie.

The original British series of Ghosts stars Lolly Adefope, Jim Howick and Charlotte Ritchie and has been renewed for a second and third season.

The new series of Ghosts is written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Rose McIver in Daffodils. Photo / Supplied

McIver played the lead role in Rob Thomas's zombie comedy iZombie for five seasons from 2015-19. She's had several successful acting roles over the years, including Tinker Bell in CBS's Once Upon A Time, Queen Amber in Netflix's A Christmas Prince franchise and Lindsey Salmon in The Lovely Bones.

Last year she starred in Daffodils, a musical that reimagined iconic New Zealand songs.

She told TimeOut while promoting the film: "We're pretty guilty of cultural cringe in New Zealand, and we're not very keen to look at ourselves on screen a lot of the time, and I think that some of the amazing stories that this country has to share have been hidden because of that."