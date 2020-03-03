Thirteen years after their last performance prog rockers Genesis are said to be reuniting for a tour.

The band leaked the news on Instagram ahead of a scheduled reveal on the BBC 2 radio station's Breakfast show.

The trio of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are thought to be regrouping to play a series of shows in the UK. There is no word on any New Zealand gigs.

Prog rock purists may be upset however as original vocalist Peter Gabriel is not expected to be joining his former bandmates for the reunion as the Instagram post read "And then there were three" with an archive photo of the band sans Gabriel.

Advertisement

The Sun reports that the band will play in November and December this year.



Over the course of their career Genesis sold more than 100 million records. They were hugely influential in prog circles before taking a pop turn in the 80s and 90s.

The band clocked up 21 UK Top 40 hits and had six Number One albums.