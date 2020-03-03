It looks like this US politician has "Austin Powers' mojo, baby!"

Former US President Barack Obama's senior adviser, Valerie Jarret, made an appearance on CBS to talk about the latest news involving the US Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday.

However, viewers were more interested than in what she was wearing as she turned up in a bizarre outfit that somewhat resembled Mike Myer's Austin Powers costume.

Who wore it better? Photos / CNN, Getty Images

Donning a purple jacket, a white frilly top and black glasses, the politician could easily be mistaken for the quirky spy.

After the CBS episode aired, many took to social media to talk about Jarrett's outfit.

Does anyone else think shes dressed like Austin Powers? — 𝗷𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗮𝗺𝘆 °𝗼° (@jessicaamygm) March 3, 2020

I love her movies too! pic.twitter.com/qODndNNBOz — John Calcagno (@CalcagnoJohndj) March 3, 2020

Valerie Jarrett: "Does this outfit look good?"



CBS: "Yeah baby, yeah!" pic.twitter.com/8nhz29qV9a — M3thods (@M2Madness) March 3, 2020

If she isn't doing an Austin Powers cosplay, she needs to fire her stylist.



Do i make you want to vote baby?! pic.twitter.com/6pddDKiDdN — F For Effort (@FForEffort1) March 3, 2020

Who wore it better?

A. Vallerie Jarret

B. Austin Powers#yeahbabyyeah pic.twitter.com/ieqGUJ1AYv — Kevin Dean (@kdean965) March 3, 2020

Jarrett later took to Twitter to address the outfit — and she definitely was not ashamed.

"I got Austin Powers' mojo, baby! Game recognises game," she wrote.