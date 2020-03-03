A Married At First Sight bride who quit a top job to take part in the Aussie version of the franchise worked as a labourer after being booted off the show.

Hayley Vernon, who has been involved in some of the more lurid storylines from the show, screening here on Three, mixed concrete on a Melbourne building site for the final two months of 2019, Daily Mail Australia reported.

She left the show, filmed in Sydney between September and December, halfway through production, Daily Mail said.

The website reported a friend of Vernon as saying: "After she finished filming in October, Hayley took a quick holiday and was then bored just sitting around all day. So a friend gave her a job on a construction site. She loved it and loved the banter with all the boys. She was in her element."

The website understood that Vernon, who was reportedly earning A$150,000 a year in a finance role, quit the job by the time Mafs started airing in Australia early last month.

Money shouldn't be an issue though. She's signed a deal with a celebrity agent who recently said a Mafs bride could expect to earn A$300,000 from sponsored Instagram posts and personal appearances, Daily Mail said.

Vernon left the show after a spell in which her "husband" scrubbed a toilet with her toothbrush after she cheated with another groom, Michael Goonan.