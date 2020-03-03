Warning: This article contains material about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A new trailer for the film Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss features New Zealand Oscar-winning director and actor Taika Waititi as a suicide cult leader.

The dark comedy's trailer focuses on a couple who take a chance on a new home with outrageously low rent.

A new trailer for the film Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss features New Zealand Oscar-winning director and actor Taika Waititi as a suicide cult leader.

However, what they didn't know was that its former occupant was a cult leader, Storsh, who instructed deluded followers to break into the couple's new home and to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves in their bathtub.

Advertisement

The followers, who all bear a red spiral on their foreheads, also known as the mark of the Cult of Storsh, believe the couple's "magical" bathtub will help them achieve eternal bliss in the afterlife, as their leader did.

After many break-ins, the couple learn about Storsh's teachings and believe their destiny is to help his followers to "self-murder".

The dark comedy's trailer focuses on a couple who take a chance on a new home with outrageously low rent.

This film showcases the best comedic talent in Hollywood, including stars Kate Micucci, Sam Huntington, Dan Harmon, Rhea Seehorn, Mark McKinney, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener, Mindy Sterling, Dana Gould, and more.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.