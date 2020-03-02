An orchestral performance honouring two late East Coast-West Coast hip hop legends is coming to Auckland.

An Orchestral Rendition of: Biggie vs 2Pac will remember the musical legacies of the two late American hip hop stars, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Presented by Alternative Symphony, early promotions for the concert promise a "team of highly trained orchestral performers" will perform the music of two of the biggest names in hip hop "back to back".

Biggie vs 2Pac is coming to Auckland. Photo / Facebook

"Our East Coast Orchestra performing the Notorious B.I.G.'s hits and our West Coast Orchestra performing the 2Pac classics!" reads the concert's Facebook event page.

Ticket details and the concert venue are expected to be announced soon, with fans encouraged to follow the event page to receive updates.

Biggie and 2Pac are considered two of the greatest rappers of all time. The pair were both central figures in the growing East Coast-West Coast hip hop feud throughout the mid 90s.

Biggie Smalls, AKA Notorious B.I.G., performing in 1995. Photo / Getty Images

Shakur died on September 13, 1996, after being shot four times six days earlier in a drive-by-shooting in Las Vegas. The gunman was never found.

Smalls, Shakur's friend-turned-rival, was considered a suspect before he was also murdered in another drive-by-shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

Tupac at Club Amazon in New York in 1993. Photo / Getty Images

The concert's announcement comes after a similar Auckland event last August, which saw Dr Dre's second studio album 2001 receive the same orchestral treatment.

That event, at Karangahape Rd's Studio, saw the Alternative Symphony perform the full 2001 album including the hits Still D.R.E., Forgot About Dre and The Next Episode, with guest vocalists handling the vocal parts of Snoop Dogg, Xzibit, Nate Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

The music of French electronic duo Daft Punk will also receive the orchestral treatment this Saturday in a show at the Studio.