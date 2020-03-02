Actress and Goop founder Gywneth Paltrow has shared what her least favourite movie role was.

In an interview posted to Netflix's US Twitter account, Paltrow takes the 'BFF Test' with her right-hand man and assistant Kevin Keating.

The 47-year-old quizzed Keating on topics including feminism and her movie roles.

He then asks what her favourite and least famous performances have been during her career.

"Least favourite performance ... would be Shallow Hal," guesses Keating.

Paltrow confirms he is correct with a nod.

"I'm not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn't me," Keating says, implying that he would have advised her not to play the role.

Paltrow replies: "That was before your time. See what happened? Disaster."

In the 2001 movie, Paltrow stars alongside Jack Black in the movie about a man who is hypnotised to see people's inner beauty.

Paltrow plays Rosemary, a woman who weighs 136kg. She had to wear a fat suit for the role.

She was reportedly paid US$16 million for the role.

The actress expressed her regret about being in the movie near the time of its release, with W Magazine in 2001.

"The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby. It was so sad; it was so disturbing.

Gywneth Paltrow as Rosemary in Shallow Hal. Photo / Supplied

"No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.

"For some reason, the clothes they make for women [who] are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive."

At the time, a film critic for The Rolling Stone wrote that despite Paltrow's "sweet" performance as Rosemary, "the film itself is little more than a series of fat jokes."

Paltrow was recently subject to criticism of her own after she made a reference to her movie role in Contagion on Instagram, comparing it to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

She captioned a photo of herself wearing a mask and wrote:

"I've already been in this movie [Contagion]", she joked. "Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash hands frequently. "