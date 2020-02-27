Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be confronting for some readers.

Jeremy Kyle is making a comeback to television after the firestorm of criticism after a guest on his talk show later took their own life.

The host had his popular British talk show cancelled last year after the death.

Steven Dymond was found dead after failing a lie detector test on the show designed to establish whether he had been faithful to his partner.

Kyle's return to screens was shared by his new manager Claire Powell on Instagram.

So pleased to welcome the very talented and very real ... Jeremy Kyle exclusively to @the_can_group For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show. He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain. Jeremy first came to prominence as a Sony Award-winning radio host who changed the game at BRMB, Virgin Radio, Capital FM, talkSPORT and talkRADIO. Known for his honest, engaging opinions, Jeremy has also authored numerous columns for The Sun and a bestselling book for Hodder & Stoughton. A committed father and family man, he’s also a cancer survivor who has miraculously just welcomed a new son (and grandson!) into the world. And after a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!

"So pleased to welcome the very talented and very real ... Jeremy Kyle exclusively to @the_can_group," Powell wrote in an Instagram caption opened.

"After a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!"

To this date, the 54-year-old has never spoken out about the tragedy.

