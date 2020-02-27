Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be confronting for some readers.

Jeremy Kyle is making a comeback to television after the firestorm of criticism after a guest on his talk show later took their own life.

The host had his popular British talk show cancelled last year after the death.

Steven Dymond was found dead after failing a lie detector test on the show designed to establish whether he had been faithful to his partner.

Kyle's return to screens was shared by his new manager Claire Powell on Instagram.

"So pleased to welcome the very talented and very real ... Jeremy Kyle exclusively to @the_can_group," Powell wrote in an Instagram caption opened.

"After a year spent battling the unimaginable consequences of a devastating tragedy, Jeremy Kyle will be back soon to have his say: WATCH THIS SPACE!"

To this date, the 54-year-old has never spoken out about the tragedy.

