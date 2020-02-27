In a tricky spot

"This is the result of an over-eager angler getting his wife to parking the car and trailer with not quite enough handbrake," writes Dave Miller. "He is very lucky the whole lot didn't end up in Lake Tarawera."

Still learning

Evellen writes: "It's amazing that AT Hop know that your child has turned 16 (because you put their birth date in the profile), and then automatically change the charging to Adult without notification ... why does this not also a trigger an email/text to advise of the increase on that date. Is it that hard to have the software set up to correctly change the fees to Secondary? Now we have to take her Student ID card and AT Hop card to an outlet to prove that she is Year 12 and then request refunds (lots of work!) for all the travel she has done since January 27. You would think in today's world this would be simple and if you can automate the change to Adult why is it not changed to Secondary Student which is 16-19 years old as the default instead of a default to Adult?"

Peta-lent response

The world is in the grip of the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus — people are hoarding face masks, stocking up on food supplies ready, and shutting their doors to the outside world altogether. As if the panic levels weren't high enough already, Peta decided to add some fuel to the fire tweeting more of their famous alternative facts. "Carnivorous is an anagram of coronavirus. Coincidence? We think not!" reads the text. Apparently, Peta backs up its claim with scientific knowledge: "Scientists have a hunch that contact with animal lives or their dead flesh may be the source of the deadly virus." Twitter didn't believe it for a second: "Peta is an anagram for Pate. Coincidence? We think !" one replied.

Sorely missed Victorian slang by Adam Sharp

6.

Got the morbs (temporary sadness)

5.

Tight as a boiled owl (drunk)

4.

Poked up (embarrassed)

3.

Sauce-box (the mouth)

2.

Cupid's kettle drums (breasts)

1.

Not up to dick (unwell)

