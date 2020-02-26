The best and the wurst

The Volkswagen Golf has historically been the German carmaker's best selling model, but not its best selling product. That title goes to the VW sausage. VW has been producing sausages at its car plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, for nearly 50 years. The traditional wurst is such an important part of the company culture and history that it even has its own car part code, 199 398 500 A. Sausages were originally supplied exclusively to company cafeterias. Over time, however, Volkswagen started selling its sausages at stadiums and in shops and people loved them.

You injured yourself how?

1.

"Saw some dirt on my toe while water blasting the driveway with an industrial water blaster ... "

2. "When I was a kid, I was playing with my younger cousin. I hid behind a recliner and when he came near, I stood up and he shot me with a Nerf gun. I said, "No!" and tried to die dramatically, but as I collapsed to the ground, a staple sticking out of the recliner cut along the side of my torso. So yeah."

3. "I was born via c-section and the doctor accidentally cut my head a little bit so I still have a scar from that."

Grub's up

A man who stopped using toilets in 1974 and instead relieves himself in the great outdoors insists his daily deposits leave the earth "teeming with life". Masana Izawa, who lives near Tokyo, says of his al fresco offerings: "If [you're] an ant, it's a fairy tale candy house."

New remote-controlled stop-go sign on Graham Street. Photo / Supplied

Missing hazards

"Thanks to a road works assistant in Gisborne," writes a reader. "I had a real senior moment when I couldn't find the switch to turn off hazard lights in car. I stopped next to the young woman road works assistant who was stopping the traffic. I asked her to find the switch. She obliged and I jumped out and held her stop sign. I haven't stopped traffic in 50 years!"