The Auckland Arts Festival has canned the outdoor aerial Place des Agnes show because of coronavirus.

The outbreak has affected shipping of the gear and equipment needed for the show, one of the flagship events on the festival programme.

READ MORE:

• Auckland Arts Festival reveals 2020 programme

• Auckland Arts Festival names new head

• Auckland Arts Festival: all on for 2019

• Auckland Arts Festival - 2018 programme released

Place des Anges was set to be performed at Auckland Domain from 13-15 March as part of the 2020 festival.

Advertisement

Auckland Arts Festival chief executive David Inns said freight had become a global issue with reduced air cargo space, cancelled flights and skyrocketing prices.

"We have now exhausted all options and today made the very difficult decision to cancel Place des Anges. Like the performers, we are all very disappointed that we are no longer able to present this very special show in Auckland.

"The cost to bring the freight to New Zealand for the show have escalated over the weeks to the point where it is now no longer feasible for the ongoing financial viability of the Festival."

Auckland Festival Trust chair John Judge said the Festival Board found cancellation was the only option.

"We could not put the future of the festival in jeopardy."

The festival's artistic director Jonathan Bielski said cancelling was a very difficult decision.

"Cancelling any show is difficult and this was to be a truly magical experience. We apologise to all ticket purchasers for any inconvenience caused."

Tickets will be fully refunded via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

No other shows have been affected by the issue at this stage and are set to go ahead as scheduled.