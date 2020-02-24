Celebrities including Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd are praising the "brave" women who testified against the movie mogul as he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in a stunning end to his trial.

The Hollywood giant was found guilty on two counts on Monday afternoon after days of jury deliberation in the high-profile rape case that helped spark the #MeToo movement.

The disgraced movie mogul could see 29 years behind bars on those counts.

While the tone in the court room was reportedly sombre, celebrities and journalists celebrated on social media.

Actress Judd, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, praised the women who testified, saying they "walked through traumatic hell".

'You did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you,' she added.

McGowan, who was one of Weinstein's earlier accusers and claimed he assaulted her in the 1990s, praised the conviction, saying Weinstein will finally know how it feels to have "power wrapped around his neck".

"Today is a powerful day," McGowan said. "And a huge step forward in collective healing. 20 years ago I decided to come after Weinstein because I'd heard about him doing this to someone else, and then I heard him doing it to someone else, and someone else.

"Today, because of the brave women, who bared their deepest hurt for the world to see, he's in Rikers Island.

"For once he won't be sitting comfortably. For once he will know what it's like to have power wrapped around his neck. Today is not a referendum on #MeToo, this is taking out the trash," she added.

Former Fox host Gretchen Carlson, who accused Fox boss Roger Ailes of sexual harassment which led to his firing, quipped: "I hope those handcuffs are tight."

Fellow Weinstein accuser Rosanna Arquette, who is one of the more than 80 women who have accused the producer of sexual misconduct, also voiced her praise for the women who brought their allegations to court.

"Gratitude to the brave women who've testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defence," she said.

"We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it's easier for people to report their rapes," she added.

Ronan Farrow, whose investigative reporting brought to public light allegations against the film producer for the first time, commended the filmmaker's accusers.

"Today's outcome in Harvey Weinstein's New York trial is the result of the decisions of multiple women to come forward to journalists and to prosecutors at great personal cost and risk. Please keep those women in your thoughts today," Farrow tweeted after the verdict.

Rosie Perez, an actress who testified at the trial as a secondary witness, tweeted support for her friend, Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra.

"Harvey Weinstein has been handcuffed & taken to jail! Gutted for my dear friend #annabellasciorra who told the truth! Yet i congratulate her & all who came forward for their bravery. This is not enough but survivors take courage! This is still a great win! Congrats Joan Illuzzi!" Perez tweeted.

Sciorra testified at the trial but Weinstein didn't face charges in connection to her rape accusation.

Actress Alyssa Milano also tweeted in support of Sciorra, saying: '#IbelieveAnnabellaSciorra'.

Tarana Burke, the social justice advocate who coined the #MeToo hashtag and founded the organisation with the same name also commended the verdict, but said it took far too long.

"Harvey Weinstein operated with impunity and without remorse for decades in Hollywood. Yet, it still took years, and millions of voices raised, for one man to be held accountable by the justice system," Burke said.

Celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi also noted how Weinstein was allowed to continue his behaviour for decades.

Weinstein terrorized and attacked women for decades.



Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs.



"Weinstein terrorised and attacked women for decades. Now he will sit in a prison cell where he belongs," she said.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow pointed out that while Weinstein was found guilty on two counts in New York, he faces even more charges in Los Angeles.

"Don't forget- Harvey Weinstein faces four more charges in Los Angeles," he said. "This is just the beginning of holding him accountable."

Weinstein faces between five and 25 years in prison, the Manhattan District Attorney said, with sentencing on March 11.