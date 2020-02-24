Former teen star Frankie Muniz has uploaded a shirtless video of himself dancing to Pony and it's … something else.

The Malcolm in the Middle child actor, who is now living a much quieter life than in his acting heyday, has sent social media into quite the spin with his rather groovy (?) dance moves to Ginuwine's raunchy hit.

Despite being one of the biggest teen stars of the 2000s, and to this day boasting an eye-watering net worth of about $63 million (US$40 million), the "hilarious" video has reinvigorated Muniz's image as one of a pretty normal, everyday bloke.

One fan referred to Muniz in the video as "the most relatable man I've ever seen", while others pointed out he resembled an average worker from Target.

Advertisement

Another user pointed out they had met Muniz last year at the Arizona olive oil shop he runs with his wife, Paige, saying he "couldn't have been nicer".

Pedro Pascal ansd Nick Nolte in The Mandalorian

That's right, Muniz indeed spends his days hustling at his olive oil store – which is certainly a far cry from his Agent Cody Banks days.

It's been 20 years since Muniz rose to prominence on Malcolm in the Middle, which airs on Foxtel, as the middle child of his dysfunctional family.

READ MORE:

• Frankie Muniz can't remember starring in Malcolm in the Middle

• Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz reveals he suffers severe memory loss after ministrokes

• Celebrities who really hate each other

He was 14 when he first starred as the titular character of the six-year-running sitcom, with a sprinkling of film appearances in between.

The cast of Malcolm in the Middle

Then, he seemingly vanished from the public eye, emerging years later with a bizarre admission: He doesn't remember a single thing from the role that made him famous.

He has made headlines in recent years for claiming to suffer from memory loss and says he doesn't remember anything from his Malcolm days.

Muniz has maintained he's never had a sip of alcohol, touched a drug or cigarette in his life but revealed he had suffered 15 "mini strokes" and nine concussions.

Advertisement

"Most people would think that my most memorable year would be the year Malcolm in the Middle started because it allowed me to live all these dreams of mine," Muniz told Entertainment Weekly.

"But the truth is I don't really remember much of that. It almost feels like it wasn't me. There's no negative feelings. I just don't necessarily remember."