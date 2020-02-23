Miley Cyrus has announced she's coming to Australia to headline a bushfire fundraiser concert next month.

The Slide Away singer will be joined by Lil Nas X (of Old Town Road fame), The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine for the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 13.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

In a tweet, Cyrus explained that the money raised from ticket sales "will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires".

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday February 25, at 4pm NZT via Ticketek.

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios. Photo / AP.

The announcement comes a week after the hugely successful Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief fundraiser was held in Sydney, where 75,000 gathered for a star-studded line-up including Queen and Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, k.d. lang and a number of other artists.

The event, hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, raised more than $9.5 million for bushfire relief charities.