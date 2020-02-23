A quiz master from The Chase was furious after he lost a $61,000 round against two contestants.

54-year-old Mark Labbett congratulated the contestants before exiting the set and punching a hole in a studio wall, The Daily Mail reports.

"The Beast" as he is known on the show successfully knocked out two of the team's contestants from the show and another picked up the offer of 35,000 pounds ($61,000).

It was down to the final two contestants Ian and Lynn in the final chase, and The Beast had to answer 16 questions correctly to win.

However, Labbett made a series of costly errors and Ian and Lynn won by two points.

To make matters worse for the Chaser, the show's host Bradley Walsh took time to remind Labbett of the questions he got wrong.

Labbett congratulated the winning contestants: "Well played team, you deserve it," and then proceeded to storm off the set of the show and take his frustration out on a wall.

"Oops, I think he's upset," Walsh says. "Wow, he is furious."

He confirmed to the viewers that the outburst wasn't staged for the show.

"For those of you who think it's all part of the show, it's not. He actually is furious and has stormed off."

Users on Twitter shared their thoughts on The Beast's behaviour.

One viewer wrote that she found Labbett's behaviour "uncomfortable" and that it wasn't a good example for children watching the show.

"What a baby Mark is," another said.

"Why does he have to react the way he does when he loses. Hitting the set as he walks off [is] not very professional and makes him look childish," a viewer wrote.

• The Chase screens weeknights on TVNZ 1.