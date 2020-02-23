Suckers throw out Salvador Dali art

Did you know that fish cough? When particles or bacteria get sucked in through their gills while breathing, the fish ventilation cycle is interrupted with a cough to clear it. Another Twitter user reveals that "Sloths don't fart" — instead, gas is absorbed into the bloodstream and simply breathed out. Another stand-out contribution included the fact, "Salvador Dali designed the wrapper for Chupa Chups". Also these:

● Dogs poop in alignment with Earth's magnetic field, dogs use Earth's magnetic fields to align their bowel and bladder movements — and they prefer to relieve themselves along a north-south axis. In fact, canines will actively avoid going to the bathroom in an east-west direction.

●The reason we associate the heart shape with love is that there was an herb named silphium that had seeds that shape. Silphium was such an effective birth control that the Romans ate it to extinction. It was the basis of some economies, worth its weight in gold.

●The correct phrase is "you can't eat your cake and have it, too," not the other way around. Because you can, in fact, have your cake & then proceed to eat it, whereas you cannot possess some cake after already having devoured it.

●Snails can sleep for up to three years when the weather doesn't suit them.

●A million seconds is 12 days ... A billion seconds is 31 years ... Tax the billionaires.

Simon writes: “We are renovating an old original bungalow in Parnell Auckland. I found a cup with a message inside the walls of the house. Image attached. I have had no luck trying to track down Peter, Dianne or my free whiskey and beer.”

Nude selfies? Never

The Tone e20 smartphone isn't that flash in terms of specs or sleekness, but it does one thing that no other phone in the world does; it uses artificial intelligence to prevent users from taking nude photos. Japanese company Tone Mobile is marketing itself to parents who want to "protect children from predators", the phone can also "connect" with other devices and notify their owner if the connected phone has clicked an inappropriate photo. If you take a photo that the phone's image-processing algorithm suspects is a nude, it won't let you save it in the gallery. However, the feature is only connected to the smartphone's camera, so it won't stop the user downloading nude photos from the internet.