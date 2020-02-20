It doesn't matter how famous you are, dinner at Gwynnie's comes with one strictly enforced rule; no make-up.

The actress and self-styled wellness guru invited her celebrity friends for a make-up free dinner in order to celebrate their natural beauty.

Guests included Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, Kate Hudson and Rachel Zoe with all accepting the Goop founder's condition of entry. Although if you look closely some appear to have snuck on the barest hint of mascara.



Paltrow revealed the fresh faced details of her candlelit dinner party on Instagram after posting a photo of herself with Moore and artist Alexandra Grant.

Advertisement

"About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with," she wrote. "A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come."