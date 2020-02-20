English rock band Elbow will make their long-awaited return to New Zealand in June.

The revered Manchester group will play at Auckland's Town Hall on June 4, touring in support of their third UK number one album, Giants of All Sizes.

The show will be Elbow's first in New Zealand since the four-piece played two nights back in 2014.

Joining elbow in support is Manchester-based, Californian-born singer-songwriter and guitarist, Jesca Hoop, as special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 11am Wednesday, February 26.

The band's eighth studio album, Giants of All Sizes marks a deliberate lyrical departure from recent Ellbow albums, which include the UK #1s Little Fictions (2017) and The Take Off and Landing of Everything (2014).

Fans can expect to hear Giants of All Sizes tracks live for the first time, as well deeper cuts drawn from throughout their 23-year-career.

Hoop's career has spanned six albums including 2017's acclaimed Memories are Now and her current album, Stonechild. Produced by John Parish (Aldous Harding, PJ Harvey, This is the Kit), the album features 11 tracks including singles Outside of Eden and Red White and Black.