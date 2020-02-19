Kiwi-born actor Michael Whalley is set to step into the role of the beloved Ron Weasley.

The new cast members of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have been uncloaked as the play enters its second year.

The Christchurch-born actor has worked in theatre, television and film.

Whalley's previous credits include the role of Perry in Muriel's Wedding the Musical, winning a Sydney theatre award. He's also played Romeo in Auckland Theatre Company's Romeo and Juliet.

He's featured in films Unbroken, Angelina Jolie's directorial debut, Slow West alongside Michael Fassbender, and thriller Backtrack with Adrien Brody and stalwart Sam Neill.

Michael Whalley is taking to the stage as Ron Weasley. Photo / Damian Bennett

He's known internationally for his role as Flynn on the US television series Legend of the Seeker.

The six new adult cast members have joined the production as two current cast members are stepping into new roles. Now in rehearsals, they'll begin performances on Wednesday 26 February.

A gala performance is being held on March 1 to celebrate the play's first birthday, by which time it's expected a record-breaking 326,500 people will have come through the doors to see the show.

Left to right: Michael Whalley as Ron Weasley, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley and Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger. Photo / Damian Bennett

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of Melbourne's biggest attractions for visitors, as the city was the third one worldwide to host the play.

The play features an overworked Harry Potter working for the Ministry of Magic while juggling roles as husband and father of three.

The play is directed by John Tiffany.