KJ Apa and his new girlfriend have been anything but secretive of how head over heels they are for one another.

The Kiwi actor and his new model girlfriend Clara Berry first went public two weeks ago and since then they have shared multiple PDA shots.

Many fans spoke out about the new couple, commenting: "Stop being so cute it's too much to handle!"

Another branded them as the "best couple out there".

Advertisement

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, he revealed that he is so busy with his career that it makes it difficult for him to commit to someone properly.

"I think I'm just waiting for the right time, right girl. I'm pretty busy at the moment. I don't know how much I have to offer to someone right now," he told Cosmopolitan.

The 22-year-old Riverdale star has never given the public much about his relationships so this one must be extra special.