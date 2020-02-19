Steven Spielberg's adopted daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, has started a new career as an adult entertainer and aspiring sex worker.

In an interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old revealed how she has started making self-produced porn videos and would love to get a job as an exotic dancer once she obtains her sex-worker licence.

Mikaela Spielberg. Photo / Instagram

"I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body and, frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," she told the publication.

"And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul."

"I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Spielberg's daughter says her videos have consisted of showing her "moneymaker" breasts and also hinted that she thinks "fetish work" could become her specialty.

Mikaela Spielberg believes her "money maker" is her breasts. Photo / Instagram

Mikaela Spielberg's revealed her stage name to be "Sugar Star". She had previously uploaded videos on PornHub, but recently took them down while she waits for her sex-worker licence.

She told The Sun that she wants her entertainer career to get her to a place where she won't be financially tied down, nor rely on her parents for money.

The aspiring porn star was nervous to break the news to her parents but wasn't surprised that they were supportive of her decision. The American film-maker and his wife, Kate Capshaw, were allegedly not upset but "intrigued" with her decision.

Steven Spielberg and actor wife Kate Capshaw a few years after adopting baby Mikaela. Photo / AP

Mikaela Spielberg also revealed that she was abused by "predators" growing up, so for her parents her "safety has always been a number one priority".

"I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I've had my fights and struggles with them, but it's only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe," she said.

"They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply."

Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg, opened up about her aspirations to have a successful career as a porn star. Photo / Instagram

She concluded her interview by saying that "this is a positive, empowering choice, I realised there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual."