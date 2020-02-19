I only had a couple, honest

A policeman shares this story of an almost remarkable getaway: "A drunk man launched his car off a boat ramp. We approximated that he was going 50mph (80km/h) and the car landed in 20 feet (6m) of water ... now the cool part ... he swam out, ran 8 miles (12.8km) to his uncle's house and stole his tow truck. He then drove the truck back, swam down and hooked the tow cable to the axle of the car and then proceeded to pull the tow truck into the water as well. We were called on scene and we could only see the headlights and the tip of the bonnet above water. He was passed out asleep on the dock next to it." (via Reddit)

Many can identify as this mannequin. Photo / Supplied

A rat-like cunning

A Utah man is facing criminal charges after admitting to releasing rodents in hotels in order to get compensated with a free room. According to police, Ryan Sentelle State, 37, would check into hotels and sneak in rodents. Once in the room, he would release the creatures then complain about the terrible hygiene. He would point out the droppings and in some cases the rodents themselves, and ask to be exempt from paying.

Strange but true ...

1. Elvis Presley was known to wear a cross, a Star of David and a Hebrew chai at the same time as he "didn't want to miss out on Heaven on a technicality".

2. Saverland v Newton (1837) is a British court case in which a man who attempted to kiss a woman without consent had half his nose bitten off. The judge ruled that "when a man kisses a woman against her will, she is fully entitled to bite his nose off, if she so pleases".

3. Instead of the "bee's knees" or the "cat's pyjamas", the French say "the baby Jesus with the velvet shorts!".

Browns Bay Metal. Photo / Supplied

Browns Bay metal mystery

Rod McCallum has walked past these bits of metal under the cliffs between Browns Bay and Waiake for the past 20 years and believes that there was small ship wrecked here a long time ago. "There used to be a part of a keel nearby but I haven't seen that for some time," he writes. "There are other metal bits around too if you look closely. Sorry, have no idea which ship it was."