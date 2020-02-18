Elton John fans have expressed their disappointment that the star rescheduled his remaining Auckland shows on doctor's orders.

And Sunday night ticketholders have slammed the fact partial refunds won't be paid out after the show was cut short, putting him at odds with New Zealand consumer advocates.

It was announced late last night that his two remaining Auckland shows have been rescheduled for January 2021.

The Rocketman singer revealed he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia on stage at Sunday night's concert and was forced to cut his set short.

He had previously rescheduled Tuesday's show to tonight, but the remaining New Zealand shows were canned because his voice wasn't up to scratch.

Promoter Michael Chugg told The Hits breakfast show: "Unfortunately a decision (on the next concerts) was made yesterday afternoon, early evening that his voice hasn't recovered adequately ... he couldn't hit the notes, couldn't do the scales. To keep going would be a disappointment for Elton and everybody.

"Because he's in the middle of his world tour, the only times would have been dead in the middle of the NZ winter ... so we moved to January."

Teri Mitchell

"Hi I'm very sorry to hear about Elton John being sick and obviously wish him a speedy recovery. I plan to ask for a refund as it's a long time until the next concert date and I'm a busy mum who will probably have something else arranged by then. It certainly seems a long time for the organisers to hold on to our money! I know there will be many very disappointed fans like myself but Elton's health must come first.

Elizabeth Hanham

"I'm wondering what would stop the concert being rescheduled again should Elton be unable to sing in Auckland after a year long tour of some 100+ concerts over the next 11 months. However I would rather hear a healthy Elton John sing than a sick one."

Tracey Drummond

"Went to Sunday's show - loved what we got but didn't get to fill my boots as the show was cut short. Not keen on a refund - I'd just love to see the rest of the show. Perhaps Elton could run an extra show or half show next Jan for those affected by Sunday's performance.

"First dibs for those that held tickets and then opened to general sale if people don't take It up. This was a dream concert for me $600 ticket - just sad I never got to see him perform some of the key hits which are at the tail end of the playlist. Hope Elton Makes a quick and full recovery - he's a legend and a superstar!"

Mike Howard

"Had a great time watching a powerful concert from Elton and his brilliant band on Sunday. Real pity he couldn't complete it but we had two hours of great experience.

"No need for any refund and no need for you lot in the media to dark things up. No-one would wish Elton's voice loss on anyone - just one of those things and callers for refunds are most unreasonable - especially the media who were probably there on freebies!

"All the best Elton - you are a true professional."