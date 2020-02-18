Lawsuit goes for a fall

In 2014, a New York woman sued Showtime Networks, CBS Outdoor Americas, the City of New York and two transit authorities for an injury she sustained in a fall triggered by a scary poster. The woman claimed she was on a staircase in Grand Central Terminal when she spotted an ad for the TV show Dexter. The ad featured a photo of Michael C. Hall, who plays a serial killer on the show, with his face covered by cellophane. The woman alleged that the image was a "shockvertisement" that was so disturbing it caused her to fall down the stairs. She claimed the defendants were liable for injuries she sustained to her right foot and ankle. The defendants argued that they had no duty to protect the woman from the ad, her reaction to it was unforeseeable, and they weren't responsible for her fall. The judge ultimately agreed. He dismissed the case based on the woman's failure to present a cause of action.

Browns Bay rocks. Photo / Supplied

"What is this on the rocks under the cliffs south of Browns Bay?" writes Maurie. "Old engine parts? Or is it the skeleton of the Alien monster? It is about 1.5 metres long and has fused itself to the sandstone. Does anybody recognise it?"

Do better on parking, AT

"We were at a cafe on Remuera Rd recently and many cars were towed due to the parking restrictions for Saturday and Sunday," writes a reader. "The AT (Auckland Transport) signs are a driveway apart and indicate that the T3 transit lane ends and a clearway starts. While the signage is there, as a driver, having seen the T3 sign end, I would assume that there was parking available further on. I would not notice the next sign announcing the clearway. There are businesses along this stretch of road that now no longer have street parking for their customers. Customers are affected by this situation. Surely AT can do better than this?"

Fertilised foot a growing concern

A reader writes that they were watering their garden with a bucket. "My daughter, who was 4 or 5 at the time, put her foot in it. I said 'oh, that's got food in it for the plants, now you are going to have one foot bigger than the other!' She believed this right up till late teens!"