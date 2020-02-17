One of the world's most influential songwriters is returning to New Zealand.

Alanis Morissette is celebrating 25 years of her hit Jagged Little Pill and has added a show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April.

The album featured her hits Hand In My Pocket and Ironic and is regarded as one of the most successful albums of the 1990s. It was number one in New Zealand for 11 consecutive weeks.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist was last in New Zealand in 2018 for shows in Queenstown, Taupo, and Whitianga with George Thorogood and Colin Hay.

In 1998, Morissette played a free show at Auckland's Aotea Square to a crowd of 15,000 people.

The Canadian singer won album of the year and best rock album at the 1996 Grammy awards for Jagged Little Pill.

The 45-year-old has kept herself busy with a monthly podcast and a Broadway musical named after her iconic album which debuted last December.

She released a new song Reasons I Drink last December, from her upcoming ninth album Such Pretty Forks In The Road. The album is due for release May 1.

Alanis Morissette plays one show at Auckland's Spark Arena on April 21.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at midday.