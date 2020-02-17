Cheesed off litigants

The McDonald's Quarter Pounder promises one quarter-pound of meat, which it delivers. (You can also opt for the Double Quarter Pounder, which gets you closer to an entire cow.) It also comes with cheese, which caused some strife at a South Florida location in 2018. Two customers, Cynthia Kissner and Leonard Werner, filed a US$5 million class action lawsuit because the restaurant charged them the full price of a Quarter Pounder despite their request for employees to hold the cheese. The plaintiffs argued that the McDonald's app offered a Quarter Pounder without cheese for roughly 30 cents less and that they should not have been charged more when they asked to hold the cheese. Not all locations, however, offer that option, and the argument that the cheese and no-cheese burgers are somehow one product was not convincing to the judge and the case was thrown out of court. (via Mental Floss)

Great title for a cocktail book. Photo / Supplied

Splatometer deficit

A decline in numbers of insects worldwide has been further confirmed by a study in Kent using a "splatometer". A grid was placed over number plates of cars in the southeast county in 2019, reports the Guardian, and the number of squashed bugs in each square was counted. Worryingly, the study found 50 per cent fewer insect corpses than an identical test carried out in 2004.

Airlines fuelling air rage

There's been a brouhaha about airplane seat etiquette this week after a woman filmed a passenger repeatedly punching the back of her seat after she reclined it but most people blamed her ... So to recline or not to recline? The Washington Post weighs in: "I blame the airlines. Could they make economy flights more uncomfortable? Seat comfort, legroom and customer service have diminished drastically over the years making passengers cranky as hell. I am just 5ft (1.52m) tall and don't have enough legroom and I always feel slightly claustrophobic. I fly often (mostly transatlantic) and use travel points to upgrade to business class if my flight is more than 8 hours. It's not the passengers, it's the airlines that are creating the perfect storm for air rage."