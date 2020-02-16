Warning: Graphic content

UK police are chasing down "a number" of new leads in relation to the alleged rape and murder of a man who was found in the swimming pool of one of the UK's most high-profile television stars 19 years ago.

In the early hours of March 31, 2001, the body of Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found in the swimming pool of television star Michael Barrymore, 67.

Lubbock, 31, had been out clubbing with his brother when he met Barrymore and friends and went back to his house with eight others.

At 5.48am a call was placed to emergency services, saying: "A geezer's drowned in the pool, a fella's drowned in the pool — there's a party going on and someone's just gone out and found him."

Despite paramedics attempts to save him, Lubbock died in hospital. A post-mortem examination revealed he had "horrific anal injuries" which police believe were the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.

In the aftermath, people came and went from the house and police believe key items of forensic evidence "disappeared" from the property.

The case sparked a tabloid frenzy around what happened at the party, Barrymore's sexuality and whether drugs were involved.

Comedian Michael Barrymore and his wife Cheryl at the UK National TV Awards in 1995. He was one of the UK's biggest television stars and claimed the case ruined his career. Photo / News Corp

Michael Barrymore has always maintained he is "100 per cent innocent" in the case. A 2002 inquest into the death recorded an open verdict and the cause of Lubbock's death remains unknown.

However 19 years on from the mysterious event, the case has shot back into the UK national consciousness due to a 90 minute documentary, Barrymore: The Body in the Pool, made with the involvement of Essex Police and Crimestoppers which is offering a $40,559 (£20,000) reward for information.

The pool at Michael Barrymore's house where the body was found. Photo / Essex Police

Police said the fresh appeal had led to "a number of calls with information" about the rape and murder of Lubbock.

"We will be following up with all lines of inquiry," a police spokesman said.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Stephen Jennings – now in charge of the investigation – said the financial reward is a sign of the force's commitment to solving the mystery.

"For almost 19 years the rape and death of Stuart Lubbock has remained a mystery and his family, in particular his devoted father Terry, have longed for both answers and justice.

"Nine people went to the party at Michael Barrymore's house, but only one of them – Stuart – ended up being violently sexually assaulted and murdered.

"We know not everyone at that party was responsible for what happened, but someone was. We also know that not everyone at that party may know what happened, but someone does.

"We want the people who do have information to come forward and talk to us – 19 years is a long time, loyalties change and it is never too late to do the right thing.

"Some people also arrived at the scene in the hours after Stuart's death. They may also hold key information and we would like to hear from them.

"It is also possible that individuals at the party may have told other people what happened that night – if you know anything please come forward and speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

DCI Jennings also revealed in the documentary he believes Lubbock was "raped and murdered that night" and thrown in the swimming pool to make it look like an accident.

Michael Barrymore posted a statement online ahead of the documentary airing saying he had co-operated with police and his sympathies lay with the Lubbock family. Photo / Twitter

Barrymore has always denied any involvement in Lubbock's death and said his "heartfelt sympathies" are with the Lubbock family.

He was arrested in 2007 along with two others but never charged. He sued Essex police for damages, claiming the investigation had ruined his television career, however he won only "nominal damages" after a court agreed with Essex police on appeal.

Ahead of the documentary airing he posted a statement online saying, "The truth is I have always done everything anyone has asked of me and I've co-operated with everyone.

"I have had nothing to do with this whatsoever and yet I keep getting bashed and bullied by the media.

"My heartfelt sympathies are with the Lubbock family and a I truly hope they find peace.

"It is for that reason that I've constantly pressed for an independent police force to examine everything to do with the case and reach a proper conclusion and I shall continue to do so," he said.

In a previous interview he said: "There was no sex in that house that night, there was no orgy that I was aware of … To this day, I don't know what happened to him."

Lubbock's father, Terry, said his life has "been on hold" ever since his son's death but he now feels answers are becoming closer.

"How can you get rid of what's in your mind when you go to sleep? You can't do it."

Stuart Lubbock. Photo / Supplied

He said the story around what happened to his son had become "distorted and confused over the years" as the facts were pored over by tabloid media.

"So much has been said and written. It's time to put all the facts together in one place."

The documentary features access to material from inside police archives and includes the perspective of the Lubbock family, detectives, forensic pathologists and eyewitnesses, Channel Four said.

"This is a documentary which explores our changing tabloid culture, our relationship to celebrity, and our attitudes to homosexuality, but at its heart is the tragic story of a family still searching for the truth."