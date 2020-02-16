Sir Elton John has been diagnosed with "walking pneumonia" but is carrying on with his first Auckland show tonight.

"My voice is shot" the superstar told fans tonight at Mt Smart Stadium, but he said he was determined to give Auckland a great show regardless.

Tonight is the first of three shows in Auckland.

Mt Smart crowd. Photo / Supplied

Walking pneumonia is an infection caused by bacteria that primarily affects an individual's lower and upper respiratory tract.

The condition is not as severe as the other forms of pneumonia and in most cases hospitalisation and bed rest are not required for recovery. It goes unnoticed and feels similar to the common cold for most individuals.

John has resumed his tour of New Zealand after jetting back from Los Angeles to attend the Academy Awards.

The Auckland leg of the superstar's New Zealand tour comes in the middle of the longest dry spell on record.

Elton John diagnosed this morning with walking pneumonia but tonight he’s rocking Auckland. ‘Didn’t want to miss this.’ His 172nd farewell tour stop. #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/933RTkYyOE — Ken MacQueen (@kmqyvr) February 16, 2020

Yipee. At the Elton John concert. Magic pic.twitter.com/uuIx5W8qa8 — Sarah (@SarahScarpetta) February 16, 2020

Today was Auckland's 41st day in a row without rain. Metservice meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there was a chance of isolated showers in Auckland on Tuesday - when John plays his second Auckland gig.

He last night performed at the Mission Estate Winery in Napier to a packed crowd, with scores of fans arriving early in a bid to get the best vantage point possible.

Elton John kicks off the Auckland leg of his NZ tour tonight at Mt Smart Stadium, where the weather is expected to be warm and windy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Although many areas may not experience the heavy rain tomorrow, strong or gale winds 💨 will be felt across the South Island and parts of the lower North Island. Check your local forecast for details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/bO8OAon2Rb — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2020

