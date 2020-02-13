After New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi's historic win at the Oscars, a special moment between himself and Mark Ruffalo managed to get hold of some of the limelight.
Waititi won the Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at Sunday night's ceremony, dedicating it in his acceptance speech to "all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, and dance, and do stories".
He and wife Chelsea Winstanley were the first Māori to be nominated as producers for Best Picture.
READ MORE:
• Taika Waititi celebrates Oscar win by watching Harry Potter film Prisoner of Azkaban with his award
• Watch: Taika Waititi reveals why he had to play Adolf Hitler in his Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit
• Kiwi director Taika Waititi jokes he delivered 'worst' Oscars speech after historic win for Jojo Rabbit
• Taika Waititi mocks Jimmy Kimmel and confirms his character will be back in Thor 4: Love and Thunder
However, what made the win more significant, was when Hollywood actor Ruffalo took the time to celebrate Waititi's achievement by embracing him with a hongi.
Photos of the pair became viral on social media, with the heart-warming moments praised by Māori and touching souls around the world.
However, it soon became clear that not many around the globe were aware of what the pair were doing.
So a Twitter user took the time to explain what a hongi is: "It's a traditional Māori greeting where one acknowledges and shares te hā (the breath of life) by touching noses," they wrote.
"I'm so proud and happy to see Māori culture practised openly and shared .. at the Oscars!!"
The tweet went viral and made many aware that it was more than just a greeting.
And of course, Māoris and Kiwis were proud that Waititi had managed to share their culture with the rest of the world.
With this person's help along with the Hollywood pair's hongi, the rest of the world got to learn about an important piece of Māori culture.