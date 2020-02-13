After New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi's historic win at the Oscars, a special moment between himself and Mark Ruffalo managed to get hold of some of the limelight.

Waititi won the Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at Sunday night's ceremony, dedicating it in his acceptance speech to "all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art, and dance, and do stories".

He and wife Chelsea Winstanley were the first Māori to be nominated as producers for Best Picture.

However, what made the win more significant, was when Hollywood actor Ruffalo took the time to celebrate Waititi's achievement by embracing him with a hongi.

Photos of the pair became viral on social media, with the heart-warming moments praised by Māori and touching souls around the world.

these photos of taika waititi doing the hongi with both jason momoa and mark ruffalo is something that can be so personal pic.twitter.com/3t5Uyq7aga — erykah (@azgardians) February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi and Mark Ruffalo being the softest duo at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sapsWdtd2G — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) February 10, 2020

Omg Mark Ruffalo doing a hongi with Taika is so precious https://t.co/vXsu04mWPT — Gemma the Gemini (@GemmaBarrettMUA) February 12, 2020

Can we just take a moment to recognize that men have loving, caring, meaningful friendships too? Taika Watiti and Mark Ruffalo perform hongi after Waititi's Oscar win! 😍😍 https://t.co/pn3qHZiXUG — Mrs. Jones (@MrsJones_TBHS) February 12, 2020

However, it soon became clear that not many around the globe were aware of what the pair were doing.

im laughing but loving that alot of twitter is only now finding out what a Hongi is thanks to Taika Waititi and Mark Ruffalo



aroha nui <3 pic.twitter.com/DSKnhCzMPt — Jay (@YeahOkayJay) February 12, 2020

So a Twitter user took the time to explain what a hongi is: "It's a traditional Māori greeting where one acknowledges and shares te hā (the breath of life) by touching noses," they wrote.

"I'm so proud and happy to see Māori culture practised openly and shared .. at the Oscars!!"

just so y'all know in the first 2 pics taika and mark are doing a hongi 🥺it's a traditional maori greeting where one acknowledges and shares te hā (the breath of life) by touching noses. i'm so proud and happy to see maori culture practiced openly and shared.. at the oscars!! https://t.co/gON2yR40pU — 𖤐 (@padmestrap) February 11, 2020

The tweet went viral and made many aware that it was more than just a greeting.

Wow I thought this was just a super cute scene not that this was an actual greeting with cultural significance! I love it even more!! — Liz (@flemiel) February 12, 2020

I’m so warmed by this open expression of culture and love shared between an extremely talented actor and an amazing director. I’m so glad that because of social media, we get to see this unapologetically in HD. — commissions open for art and writing (@druidicart) February 12, 2020

This is such a beautiful custom!! — Kristina Carroll is Making Myths on Patreon (@kristinacarroll) February 12, 2020

And of course, Māoris and Kiwis were proud that Waititi had managed to share their culture with the rest of the world.

I'm a New Zealander and in my experience Maori people are thrilled when those of us from outside their communities engage and do our best to practice customs and gestures they use - so to see the hongi being respected, even as a non-Maori person, warms my heart a lot — T6 (@ThunderboltSix) February 12, 2020

As a Māori myself, this absolutely warmed my heart 😭🖤🖤 I'm so happy people are learning even just a little bit about our culture — Raven (@thatss0notraven) February 12, 2020

With this person's help along with the Hollywood pair's hongi, the rest of the world got to learn about an important piece of Māori culture.