We're three weeks in to the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, and it's already been a rollercoaster of a ride.

Between all the dates, group challenges, rose ceremonies, eliminations and a SECOND BLOODY BACHELORETTE we'll forgive you if you've lost track on who's leading the race / races for Lesina and Lily's heart / hearts.

To help you out, we've compiled The Hot List - a weekly top 10 of who we're tipping to get that final rose. It's based on what we like and what we think Lesina and Lily like and there's absolutely no rhyme, reason or science to it beyond that.

We'll be doing the same thing until the lucky bloke(s) get(s) their gal(s).

1. Quinn

Quinn did absolutely nothing noteworthy this week, and that's exactly why he's in the top spot. He's consistently lovely. Quinnsistent if you will. And that's exactly what every woman wants. (Well me anyway, and I'm the one writing this so what I say goes).

He's also super hot and the way he pashes Lily (softly but firmly, while holding both her face and intense eye contact) makes me completely certain that he'd be great at doing Other Bits.

2. Terence

Our very own Honeybadger zoomed his way into second place during the soccer match, with his speedy and "girthy" legs and #vulnerable admission that he's worried about making a good impression on Lily. Love a vulnerable man, love a quick step.

3. Logan

And following close behind is obviously Logan because he surprised Lily with two bags of cheese. Need I say more? No I do not.

4. Tavita

Tavita has been awarded a well-deserved fourth place for battling through a protruding hernia and for revealing it to the woman he's attempting to woo. Stunning and brave.

5. Marc

I mean look, I guess Marc can have the fifth-place spot for getting his genitals out on national television because I suppose he's promoting body positivity? Kind of?

6. George

I feel like sweet George barely got a second of screen time this week, but he did look very hot during the life-drawing class, like a pensive and sexy Jack Dawson.

7. Jesse

Despite being near-nude, drunk and blind-folded in a hot tub with Lily, he didn't make a single move. Absolute tease, jog on.

8. Steve

My god - good girl Sandy turned into bad, leather-jacket Sandy this week, am I right? Despite spending the first two weeks of filming absolutely silent - Steve has well and truly come out of his shell and went a bit rage-y on Aaron for narking on him about his smoking. I don't know about you, but I preferred the previously-mute, sweet but silent Steve. Please come back.

9. Aaron

I'd originally placed my bets on Aaron winning the whole damn thing, but ever since he turned into the class snitch he's had an utter fall from grace in my books. Hot tip mate, if you're going to tattle on all your friends during your Big Brother-esque diary cam, don't film it on your balcony directly above everyone's bedrooms.

10. Liam

Bottom of the heap this week has gotta be Liam, after he announced he was stoked that he "got what he ordered" with Lily, compliments to the chef.

"Yeah so I told the show that I wanted someone Australian, tall, skinny, blonde, blue-eyed and tanned - so I got everything I asked for."

How diverse. A national hero and an absolute shoe-in to be the next face of our banknotes.