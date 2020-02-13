My first job was...

A dishwasher. I've had plenty of jobs but I feel like I hadn't done a hard day's work until I was a dishwasher at a restaurant.

It taught me...

...That even the most delicious things can become unappetising in the wrong context.

My big break came...

Never! Big breaks have evaded me! I wasn't built to be an anomaly, I just work as hard as I can at whatever is in front of me.

The last job I quit was...

I quit mailing my own merch - I take so much pleasure in packaging everything that it takes forever, mercifully I now have an online store that is run by professionals!



The most famous person I've ever met is...

'Meeting' is a stretch but I was in the presence of Harry Styles at a barbecue once.

He was...

Ensconced in the company of his friends but with a generally lovely air.

The best time I've had on stage was...

In Minneapolis when a group of friends popped up in the front row wearing blonde bob wigs to recreate my record cover.

But the worst was...

When I stepped on a wine glass right before going on and then halfway through the show I stepped on another.

My dream role would be...

A sausage roll.

• Chelsea Jade is playing two shows in New Zealand this weekend, one tonight at The Neck of the Woods in Auckland, and the second Saturday night at San Fran in Wellington.