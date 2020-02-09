From filmmakers, to actors, actresses and composers, there's no greater honour than an Academy Award.
The red carpet will be rolled out at the Dolby Theatre for the 92nd annual Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles (Monday morning in Australia), where the industry's most accomplished talent from the last year will vie for the top awards.
Todd Phillips' Joker leads the nods this year with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, with star Joaquin Phoenix a shoo-in for Best Actor after picking up every award this season.
It's the same case for Renée Zellweger, whose portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy has brought her significant critical success.
New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Anthony McCarten are going head-to-head in the best-adpated screenplay category. Waititi is nominated for the screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and McCarten is nominated for The Two Popes.
Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards, including best picture.
Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Sam Mendes' 1917 are each up for 10 awards.
The Oscars are screening live on TVNZ 2.
Here is the full list of nominations.
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best animated feature
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Parasite
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Best documentary
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best international film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Best editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of SkyWalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Parasite
Best original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best original song
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
How to watch the Oscars
•Follow the Oscars: Get live coverage here on nzherald.co.nz and watch the red carpet and ceremony on TVNZ 2 from 12.30pm, Monday, February 10