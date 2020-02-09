From filmmakers, to actors, actresses and composers, there's no greater honour than an Academy Award.

The red carpet will be rolled out at the Dolby Theatre for the 92nd annual Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles (Monday morning in Australia), where the industry's most accomplished talent from the last year will vie for the top awards.

Todd Phillips' Joker leads the nods this year with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, with star Joaquin Phoenix a shoo-in for Best Actor after picking up every award this season.

It's the same case for Renée Zellweger, whose portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy has brought her significant critical success.

Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Bergoglio, right, and Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict in The Two Popes. Photo / Netflix

New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Anthony McCarten are going head-to-head in the best-adpated screenplay category. Waititi is nominated for the screenplay for Jojo Rabbit and McCarten is nominated for The Two Popes.

Jojo Rabbit is up for six awards, including best picture.

Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Sam Mendes' 1917 are each up for 10 awards.

The Oscars are screening live on TVNZ 2.

Here is the full list of nominations.

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in Ford v Ferrari. Photo / Supplied by 20th Century Fox

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in Judy. Photo/ Supplied

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best animated feature

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker is up for 11 awards. Photo / Supplied

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

George MacKay in 1917, Sam Mendes's World War I epic expected to win big at the Oscars. Photo / Supplied

Best documentary

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best international film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Best editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of SkyWalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Technology allows (from left) Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to play younger versions of themselves in The Irishman. Photo / Supplied

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

Best original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly in Bombshell Photo / Supplied

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

How to watch the Oscars

•Follow the Oscars: Get live coverage here on nzherald.co.nz and watch the red carpet and ceremony on TVNZ 2 from 12.30pm, Monday, February 10