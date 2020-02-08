Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson's 12-day marriage ended when husband Jon Peters hit send on a text message.

Peters, a movie producer, dumped Anderson via a text telling her they needed to "go separate ways", reports The Sun.

While it may seem like a cruel method, according to RadarOnline, Anderson, 52, is said to hate talking on the phone and only communicates via messaging.

The Sun has also claimed Peters, 74, admitted "this whole marriage thing ... has scared me."

" ... It made me realise that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair," he wrote. "Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada."

"We did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I thought building an empire together would be fun but I was wrong … I hope that you can forgive me," he said.

Anderson allegedly replied: "I forgive you" and signed off with a kiss face emoji."

At the beginning of the month, Anderson announced the split and shared that the couple were attempting to "take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another".

But sources close to the star have revealed Anderson saw warning signs early on.

"Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence," the insider told the New York Post.

"He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want."

It has also since been revealed that Anderson and Peters never completed the paperwork to legalise their marriage and the couple only spent a total of five days together.