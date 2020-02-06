Newshub Nation presenter and journalist Emma Jolliff has lost her battle with cancer.

The MediaWorks journalist and newsreader died this morning in Wellington.

She was the co-host of Newshub Nation, had regularly read the news for Newshub Live at 6 , while also working as a Wellington-based reporter.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

Jolliff had been battling cancer and her treatment had forced her off-air.

Newshub news director Hal Crawford confirmed Jolliff's death in an email to staff today, describing her as a "first class reporter".

"She was a fantastic journalist and loved telling stories. She considered it an honour to tell people's stories, and she did it so well," Crawford's email said.

Jolliff, left, was the co-host of Newshub Nation.
"Emma was such a lovely person, a real positive presence in the newsroom and a thorough professional.

"I have had many messages today from all over the media and political spectrum, and they all mention Emma's love of story and fundamentally good nature."

Jolliff had worked for MediaWorks since 2007.
