Justin Bieber has opened up about his heavy drug use and feared he would die because of his addiction.

The pop star revealed he was dependent on marijuana at age 13 and relied on hard drugs to function day to day.

Bieber tells all in the fifth episode of his YouTube documentary Seasons.

"People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary."

Later on, he began to harder drugs, including MDMA, mushrooms, and a codeine-based cocktail, The Sun reports.

The 25-year-old singer has a recovery routine including a hyperbaric chamber and has regular IV infusions in a bid to remove his body of toxins.

Bieber took a break from music last year to deal with "some of the deep rooted issues". Photo / YouTube

At his lowest point, the star says he thought his addiction would kill him, and members of security would have to check his pulse throughout the night to ensure he was still breathing.

The Yummy singer says the pressures of fame when he was younger led him to become dependent on drugs.

"I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things," he says in the documentary episode.

Bieber eventually found the motivation to get help.

Justin Bieber in a scene with is doctor featured in his documentary. Photo / YouTube

"I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process trying to make sure I'm taking care of the vessel that God's give me," he says in the video.

He says the contraption works by sending more oxygen to the brain.

Bieber also addressed his struggles with mental health over the years.

"Anti-depressants helped me get out of bed."

He met his doctor Daniel Amen in 2014, and the medical professional says Bieber "was a wreck" at the time.

Bieber went on to say: "Mental health is so important to get on top of," he says.

"If you have ADHD, if you have…something and you don't want to take medicine, I strongly believe in it."

Model Hailey Bieber, who Justin married in 2018 refused to be in his life until he became sober.

Bieber was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease after he was incorrectly diagnosed as bipolar.

"It feels so good to now know why I felt so crappy all this time."

