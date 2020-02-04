It's been 10 years since American rock band Faith No More performed in New Zealand.

And the five-piece band are about to return, announcing they'll tour New Zealand in May this year with just two arena shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

READ MORE:

• Former Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley dies following a long battle with the 'disease of addiction'

• Faith No More: Keep the faith

• Review: Faith No More

• Tour news: Soundgarden, Faith No More set for Westfest

These will be Faith No More's first international gigs worldwide since 2015 ahead of their seventh release, Sol Invictus - their first album in 18 years.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone called Sol Invictus "triumphant" while The New Yorker called it "a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place."

Formed in 1979, Faith No More features Mike Patton on vocals, with Mike Bordin on drums, Jon Hudson playing guitar, Roddy Bottum on keyboards and Bill Gould on bass.

The band is known for mixing genres on their way to the top of the charts, from metal to hip-hop to alt-rock, going through a few name changes along the way. They've released seven studio albums to date.

"Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and both Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way," said bassist Bill Gould.

"Nevertheless, we realise that it's been 20 years since our last proper tour to Australia and 10 for New Zealand. If we wait another 20, we'll be in our 70's. This shit stops NOW!"

Melbourne band RVG will be the supporting act.