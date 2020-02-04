By RNZ

Kiwi musician Andrew Brough - who played in the Straitjacket Fits, Bike and the Blue Meanies - has died.

Martin Kean, who played with Brough in the Blue Meanies, confirmed today that Brough had died.

"Andrew was an amazing person and he will be sorely missed."

Brough formed the Straitjacket Fits with Shayne Carter, drummer John Collie and bass player David Wood in 1986 in Dunedin. After writing the hit single "Down in Splendour", he left the band after a US tour in the early 1990s.

Another one of our musical heroes has also passed away this week--Andrew Brough from the @FlyingNun band Straitjacket Fits. He was a secret weapon to that band offering shimmery beauty to Shayne's more aggressive musical tendencies. R.I.P. Andrewhttps://t.co/so24SVBoz8 — eyelids (@musicofEYELIDS) February 3, 2020

He then formed Bike in the mid-90s, writing the single "Save My Life", but that band also split up before the end of the decade.

He continued to play and record music with other bands and under his own name.

Fans and musicians have paid tribute to the songwriter.

Very sad to hear the news of the passing of former Straitjacket Fits co-singer/ songwriter Andrew Brough - saw them after the release of 'Melt' in 1990 - just wonderful.

Condolences to his friends and family...https://t.co/E8lsAYIv0P — Slow Boat Records (@SlowBoatRecords) February 3, 2020

