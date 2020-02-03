Many high school kids are talented, but sometimes you have to do something out of the box to make yourself stand out.

For one teen, his efforts to be noticed reportedly got him expelled after playing just two seconds of a song at his school's talent show.

The teen was videoed jumping behind the drum kit a before launching into the theme song for adult website Pornhub in front of hundreds of students and teachers.

Students erupted with applause and laughter at the drummer's two-second performance, with the majority of listeners indicating they know the X-rated site's tune.

The performance was posted to Twitter, and with the uploader making an unverified claim the student was expelled.

"YEOOOOOOO they expelled this kid for playing this during his talent show," Twitter user @Mikeyrockss said. "I'm bout pass out."

YEOOOOOOO they expelled this kid for playing this during his talent show 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 im boutta pass out pic.twitter.com/iw8nkAZQss — Nakers #1 Draft Pick (@Mikeyrockss_) February 1, 2020

"The scary thing is how many kids recognise that theme and just roared right after he finished," Twitter user @real_EVanimates pointed out.

Another viewer posted the Pornhub theme song for those who weren't familiar with the tune.

The video has more than two million views and attracted thousands of comments.

the scary thing is how many kids recognize that theme and just roared right after he finished — mantis (@real_EVanimates) February 2, 2020

Another said: "If this happened in my high school back when I was a student, it would have made my year."

It is not known what high school the footage was filmed at.

It is believed the video originated from the US.