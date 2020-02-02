Actress Rae Dawn, the daughter of American comedian Tommy Chong, revealed that and Mick Jagger had sex when she was 15, but insisted the fling was consensual.

The actress, who had roles in the 1985 films The Colour Purple and Commando, spoke in detail about the underage fling to the Daily Mail after accidentally bringing it up in a podcast with the Hollywood Reporter.

"He wasn't that much older than me in my brain. He was 33 and young and gorgeous with a nice body," she told the Daily Mail in an attempt to get ahead of the story.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong has said she slept with Mick Jagger when she was 15. Photo / Getty Images

"It wasn't a bad thing; it was fabulous. Totally rock 'n' roll. He didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do, but he was very vain, always looking in the mirror."

Advertisement

The now 58-year-old revealed she had sex with Jagger, who was married to his first wife Bianca at the time, after meeting him at a friend's place.

READ MORE:

• Mick Jagger has broken his silence on politics to slam the US President for 'tearing apart' America

• Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shares first photo following heart surgery

• Mick Jagger demands a new mattress at every hotel he visits

• Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger is out of heart surgery

Dawn was friends with the daughter of the singer John Phillips and introduced herself to Jagger one day while they were both at Phillips' home.

"He never asked me how old I was and I never told him," she told the Daily Mail.

"It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful'."

She ended up spending two nights with him in New York.

Mick Jagger and Rae Dawn Chong in the 1985 Rolling Stones video, Just Another Night. Photo / YouTube

Dawn said she was worried that the revelation would land Jagger in deep water, but insisted that their intimacy was consensual.

"He did nothing wrong," she said,

Advertisement

"He didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do."

Jagger hasn't commented on the claims.

Years after the fling, Dawn got Jagger to cast her for an appearance in the video for the Rolling Stones' song, Just Another Night.

They had remained friends, but their relationship broke off after Dawn publicly complained about Jagger's "licky" behaviour on the set.

"In real life, he was a great kisser, but in the film, he did lots of 'licky' things,' she said. "I talked about that in an interview. He has a fragile ego. He hasn't spoken to me since."