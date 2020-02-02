Good taste tests

What New Zealanders have been complaining about ...

Good taste and decency is a subjective thing, but it's the Broadcasting Standards Authority's job to rule which are worthy and which are not. Newshub reporter Emma Cropper referred to police vehicles as "paddy-wagons". This provoked an official complaint but the BSA said there was no malice in the context, so nah. Someone else took time out of their day to admonish TV3 for a promo for The Titan Games, broadcast during Newshub Live at 6pm and containing the phrase "holy crap" and, someone else finger-wagged Tova O'Brien for using the term "snafu".

Neither was considered breachy enough. Yet another New Zealander with a sturdy moral compass took issue with an NZME radio host's description of a rugby match between the Blues and the Crusaders as "a battle of good versus evil", claiming it was mean to the Crusaders, and a segment of Punjabi talkback programme, Bhakhde Masley on Radio Virsa, where the host engaged in a heated argument with a caller, calling him a "dog" and saying "someone should beat you with a shoe" drove another complaint. The BSA decided the comments were unlikely to incite or encourage violence.

Spotted near the Indian Lotus Supermarket in Mt Roskill.

The Tate gets roasted

The Tate gallery is in hot water after advertising for a £40,000-a-year ($81,725) "head of coffee" whose salary will dwarf that of its curators. Duties required of the specialist include "sourcing, blending and roasting", and any candidate must be up to date with "all aspects of tea and coffee delivery". Curators sit on an average salary of about £26,000. Artist Grayson Perry also added his voice to the argument, telling Twitter "I give up, they've won". (Via the Telegraph)

Advertisement

Well done that man!

Just before Christmas my daughter and her son were swimming off Rothesay Bay beach. On coming out of the water she made the dreadful discovery that she had lost her wedding and engagement rings.

An insurance replacement just wouldn't mean the same so her husband went down at the next low tide at 2am to try to find them. No luck but he had an idea. He would buy a metal detector. So, four days after the rings went missing he patrolled the beach with his metal detector. Lo and behold he found them about 25cm below the surface of the sand lying side by side out of sight! We still cannot believe this actually happened.