The new trailer for long running action series Fast & Furious 9 proves that there's plenty of juice left in the tank.

With no shortage of spectacularly fast cars, furious fight scenes and (sort of) funny one liners, the ninth installment looks set to deliver everything fans want from the high octane series.

It's been three years since Fast 8, the colloquial title given to The Fate of the Furious, which was the first movie made in the series after the death of original star Paul Walker, and the first in the main saga following on from last year's spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

The big twist for the ninth film is the arrival of WWE superstar John Cena into the franchise. He stars as the little bro of Vin Diesel's character and appears to have major beef with his older sibling. Charlize Theron's character Cipher also appears.

At nearly four minutes long the trailer will no doubt get fans motors running.

Fast & Furious 9 speeds onto cinema screens on May 21.