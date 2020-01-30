James Corden has addressed accusations that he doesn't actually drive during his Carpool Karaoke segment.

On The Late Late show, the TV host hit back at the allegations: "I've recently been a victim of a scandal in the media."

He assured his viewers "these accusations are not true."

"Now I really hate that I'm about to say this, but fake news."

"Ninety-five percent of the time, I really am endangering the lives of the world's biggest pop stars," Corden says.

"I'm driving the car – and I want credit for it because I was raised driving on the completely different side of the road!" The British TV Host says.

James Corden addressed the scandal on his talk show. Photo / YouTube

On January 23 a user took to Twitter and called out Corden for not driving during the segment.

While Corden was filming a new episode of the show with Justin Bieber, a fan spotted the TV host and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles and filmed what he saw.

The Twitter user posted: "Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues – he isn't even driving!"

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key! https://t.co/kfJXqZqEHq — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 23, 2020

As the video shows, the Range Rover is on wheels and is being towed by a truck.

After the tweet went viral, the executive producer of the talk show Ben Winston said the claim wasn't true.

"Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a 'stunt' as part of the Carpool – when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools…Safety is key!"

Corden backed up the producer and explained the only occasions where he doesn't drive during the Carpool Karaoke segment is when they're doing something that is unsafe.

Winston posted the clip of Corden speaking about the controversy on Twitter: "It's time for the lies to stop. Glad we can finally talk about this."

The TV host listed a dance routine or a costume change as examples of unsafe scenarios.

Corden admitted he was in a way grateful for the scandal.

"Look, I'm just shocked that I've something that's upset people more than Cats," he says.

He went on to list the Carpool Karaoke segments where the car was being towed – which according to Corden was only during five episodes.

The episodes listed featured Meghan Trainor, Migos, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber's third appearance on the segment.