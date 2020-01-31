Has the short week left you feeling out of sorts and craving some fun in the sun?

Well, look no further, because we have the top things you should be doing this weekend if you want to avoid a serious case of FOMO.

Here's our recommendations for 10 things to do this weekend.



Jack Whitehall - Stood Up, Spark Arena, Auckland

Following the huge success of his Netflix show, Travels with my Father, award-winning comedian Jack Whitehall is bringing his comedy show, Stood up to Spark Arena this Saturday.

Those looking for a laugh will need to get in quick to nab a ticket for the 8pm show - the ideal time for revellers looking for a bite in the city beforehand.

Wellington Wine & Food + Craft Beer Festival, Wellington

Bringing together the best local cuisine, wines and craft beers - this is one not to be missed for the avid foodie.

To top off the idyllic Cable Street setting, patrons can also enjoy music provided by some of New Zealand's top musicians at this R18 gig.

Sat 1 February, 11:00am – 7:00pm

Waitangi Park, 107 Cable Street, Wellington

Gather some friends together and hit the Wellington Wine and Food + Craft Beer festival this weekend. Photo / 123rf

Go on a winery bike tour, Hawke's Bay

Round up a group of vino loving pals and head off on a self-guided bike tour through the lush wineries across districts of the Hawke's Bay.

On Yer Bike, Bike about Tours and Wine Cycles are just a few of the companies that will let you choose a bike that fits your style, skill, and sobriety and then pedal the day away.

Movies In Parks, Auckland

Glam up for this weekend's Movies in Parks event as the classic Grease comes to Barry Curtis Park in Flat Bush. The movie will kick off just after sundown but the fun starts at 6:30pm with Pin-Up star Miss Victory Violet judging the best 1950s dress-up.

You can get a quick 50s makeover at a Glam Station in the park and hit the photo booth before cosying up to watch the nostalgic 1978 film hit the screen.

Sat 1 February, from 6:30pm



Nelson Market, Nelson

Held every Saturday in Montgomery Square, the Nelson Market has been running for over 30 years. It's got something to offer everyone, from crafts to the freshest produce.

It also boasts a wide range of food carts and it's a great spot to meet friends for brunch or a coffee while taking in the huge array of goods on display.

Saturday 8am-1pm



Greenhithe Lantern Festival, Auckland

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by heading to Collins Park in Greenhithe on Saturday 1 February as it lights up from 5:30 to 9pm.

There's a great lineup of food trucks from Love Street Food NZ offering everything from burgers to bao buns and some great activities, from traditional noodle-making to sugar art. And for the kids, there's nail art and face painting on offer.

Saturday, 1 February, 5:30-9pm

There's a huge range of good eats on offer at the Greenhithe Lantern Festival this weekend. Photo / Love Street Food NZ

Dog Days at Wynyard Pavilion

This weekend, bring along your furry friends to the Wynyard Pavilion Garden Bar for the ultimate dog event. On the first Sunday of every month, the bar is reserved just for dog owners and their pets.

There are dog treats on offer from Pupcakes and Waggamuffin Pet Supplies, with Little Creatures Dog Days beer on tap for the humans.

Sunday, 2 February, 11am-1pm

Bring along your furry pals to Wynyard Pavilion for the ultimate doggy event. Photo / Facebook

Horse trekking in Ohariu Valley, Wellington

If you want to get out of the city and enjoy some unique views, why not try it on horseback? Trek over 850 acres of farmland through forests, streams and native bush.

The treks are suited to riders of all experience levels from beginner up - it's a great way to get the whole family outdoors on the weekend.

Open Saturdays and Sundays



Deep South Lazy Sundays, Christchurch

Make the most of the summer Sundays with free live music in Christchurch's Botanic Gardens featuring different bands every weekend.

It's the perfect opportunity to pack a picnic and see out the weekend relaxing with good food and friends.

Sunday 2 February 2020 3:30pm – 5:00pm



Fix & Fogg Toast Pop Up, Auckland

This weekend peanut butter nutters can get their fix with a pop up at Newmarket's Duck Island Ice Cream store.

Hannahs Laneway in Wellington is home to Fix & Fogg's shop window offering peanut butter tasting and gourmet toast - but now Aucklanders can try a slice without flying down south.

Saturday and Sunday, 9–2pm

