Ozzy Osbourne doesn't think he'll be alive "that much longer".

The 71-year-old rock star - who battled pneumonia and a string of other health problems in 2019 - recently announced he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he's been thinking about his mortality, but he insisted he isn't worried about when the end will come.

He said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come?

"I think about it, I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it.

"It's gonna happen to us all. Am I happy now? No. I haven't got my health. That thing knocked the s*** out of me, man, but I'm still here."

But the Paranoid rocker also admitted he has spent several months "feeling sorry for [himself]".

He told Kerrang! magazine: "[I spent the year] lying on the f***ing bed feeling sorry for myself, going, 'I'm dead, I'm finished, it's all over'. This has been the worst f***ing year of my life.

And Ozzy doesn't think he'd still be alive now if he hadn't taken the time to work on his new solo album, Ordinary Man.

He said: "I wouldn't be sitting here now if I hadn't made it.

"It was the best medicine."

The Black Sabbath rocker also feared he'd die a year ago after he tripped over in the night and dislodged the metal rods that were put in his spine in 2003 after a serious ATV accident, and joked it wouldn't have been a particularly glamorous way to go.

He said: "I've fallen down the stairs drunk, I've f***ing crashed cars, I've f***ing nearly died in aeroplanes. Falling over going for a p**s - it's not exactly Ozzy going out in a blaze of f***ing glory, is it?

"Go for a p**s: bang! Sod's law, isn't it?".