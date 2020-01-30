Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry is back at it again, posting a perfect comeback to a viewer who made a remark on her "acting and dressing" her age.

Last week, Barry shared a photo of a complaint on Instagram, where a woman berated her over her personality and style choice.

"Off the shoulder clothing is for YOUNG WOMEN not old women," the woman named Jocelyn wrote.

"It makes her look like a street worker. It would be good to have a programe [sic] that gave the viewer facts and insight into New Zealand life.

"We turn off the television as soon as the news is finished because we cannot stand the two presenters."

Today, just and hour before Seven Sharp aired, the presenter shared a photo of herself lounging on a couch, wearing a shoulderless blouse, pants and high heels.

"Dressing my age and acting it," she wrote.

"PS: Loved all your comments the other day xx."

Fans commented on the post, praising Barry for her tenacity.

"Love it! Rock it Hilary!!" one person wrote while another said: "Nice work Hilary! Love your style."

Last week when the host shared complaint, she shared a message to the viewer.

"Jocelyn's feedback on our new Seven Sharp photo got me thinking," she wrote.

"I'm not offended to be called a street worker.

"I'm not offended to be called old.

"I'm not even offended that you can't stand me on TV.

"What I do take exception to is being told to act and dress my age.

"I am a 50-year-old woman who will continue to wear exactly what I like, when I like and wherever I like.

"Enough with the age-shaming.

"I'm embracing life. I'm pro-ageing not anti-ageing."

This is not the first time Barry has hit back at viewers' complaints — and probably not her last.