Robbie Williams hinted at a surprise Glastonbury set by sharing a commemorative plaque on Instagram. Photo / Paul Taylor

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Robbie Williams hints at surprise Glastonbury set with cryptic post

Robbie Williams hinted at a surprise Glastonbury set by sharing a commemorative plaque on Instagram. Photo / Paul Taylor

Robbie Williams has set the rumour mill running that he’s planning a surprise set at Glastonbury.

The Rock DJ hitmaker shared a picture of a new plaque unveiled to commemorate the wild time he spent partying with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at Worthy Farm in 1995.

The plaque posted to Robbie’s Instagram page reads: “Robbie Williams entered this area without accreditation, authorisation, or alignment with prevailing taste. His presence was uninvited, unofficial and ultimately inevitable.”

He captioned the post: “30 YEARS LATER... (detective emoji).”