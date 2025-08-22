Robbie and Liam were once the best of friends in 1995 after Robbie quit Take That, and spent a weekend of soul-searching together at Glastonbury in Somerset, South West England.
However, that didn’t last long after Liam’s brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher called the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker, “the fat dancer from Take That”.
Robbie soon got his own back and sent a wreath to the Oasis brothers after his concerts in 2003 at Knebworth, Hertfordshire beat their record by selling out three shows in a row.
A few years later, Liam started dating Nicole Appleton – who was Robbie’s ex-girlfriend – and during an appearance at the Brit Awards in 2000, Robbie offered to fight the Don’t Look Back In Anger singer for £100,000.