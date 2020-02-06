Katy Keene – TVNZ OnDemand

Set five years after Riverdale, follow the professional – and personal – lives of four young Archie Comics characters as they try to make it in the Big Apple. Watch as they chase their dreams in New York City while juggling the trials and tribulations of trying to succeed in the spotlight. Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) stars as Katy, a budding fashion designer, while Ashleigh Murray reprises her role as Riverdale's Josie McCoy, the singer whose career is caught in a family's powerful tug-of-war. Episodes stream weekly from Friday.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix

The 2018 hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before was the teen rom-com that captured hearts, young and old. Now, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (the internet's boyfriend Noah Centineo) are back, only this time they are a real couple. It's all new territory for Lara and there are a lot of things to learn. But when John, another recipient of Lara's letters, shows up, she has to figure out: can you ever love two people at the same time? Streams from Wednesday.

Married At First Sight Australia - Three

The controversial reality show about finding lasting love is back for another season. A new group of Aussie couples are entering the experiment after being matched by a team of experts. New segment "intimacy week" will see each couple work on establishing a close physical and emotional bond. This season also features MAFS Australia's first lesbian couple, Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz. Season premiere at 7pm on Sunday, also streaming on ThreeNow.

Four Weddings and a Funeral season 1 – Neon

Yes, like the movie, minus Hugh Grant. In this far sexier, made for the 2000s series, four American friends reunite for an over-the-top London wedding. But, as these things tend to go, a bombshell before the "I do's" changes everything and over the next year, the quartet must overcome hurt and betrayal while finding romance and friendship. The series was created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1994 film, is at the helm as well. Stream all 10 episodes now.

The Pharmacist - Netflix

Don't believe the rumours; true crime is not dead. This captivating docu-series dives into one small-town American pharmacist's investigation into the drug-related shooting that killed his son. While he's desperate to find out who murdered his child, he also gets a sense of America's opioid epidemic well before the crisis hit the headlines. He makes it his mission to save other sons and daughters – and ends up fighting all the way to the very top of Big Pharma. Streaming now.