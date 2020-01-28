Two breakfast television hosts in the UK were lost for words after an elderly guest revealed intimate details about her love life.

80-year-old Iris Jones went on This Morning to talk about her relationship with 35-year-old Egyptian Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham - and she didn't spare the details.

She revealed that the pair met on Facebook, but went on to tell how sparks flew after she jetted to Cairo to meet her toyboy in person

Telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about their first night together, Jones said: "It was pretty rough. Nobody had been there for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again."

The hosts couldn't believe their ears. Photo / Supplied

As the hosts looked on, struggling to respond, Jones doubled down and let slip that the pair had gone through an entire tube of KY Jelly during their romp.

TMI? She wasn't even done.

"The thing is, I couldn't walk the next day. I felt as if I'd been riding a horse. Saddle-sore wasn't even it. Anyway, we got over it."

You go girl, get back on that horse.

Sparks flew when the pair met in Egypt. Photo / Supplied

Jones insists that the "sex is not the important thing" because she can't share a bed with Irbriham due to his fidgeting.

She also said that despite her family's fears about her lover's intentions the pair plan to marry - and he's not after her money.

Jones says that their relationship isn't about money. Photo / Supplied

She said: "If he's marrying me for my fortune he'll be sadly disappointed because I live on a pension.

"He's even said he'll sign a pre-nup because it's me he wants – not my house. I've spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die."