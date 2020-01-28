Irina Shayk has broken her silence about her relationship with Bradley Cooper after the pair broke up last year.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 34-year-old model who split from the actor in June 2019, reflected on their relationship and revealed how she was coping with her new life without Cooper.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it's just the nature of a human being," she told the publication.

READ MORE:

• Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially break up

• Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly 'questioning why they're together'

• Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's exes, Christian Carino and Irina Shayk bond on Instagram

• Irina Shayk poses nude in Calvin Klein photo shoot after Bradley Cooper split

Advertisement

"Two great people don't have to make a good couple.

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other."

She added that life without Cooper around is new ground, as the pair now have to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart,'" she said.

Cooper was linked to Lady Gaga, 33, earlier last year after their electrifying performance at the 2019 Academy Awards stunned the world.

Oscar-nominated Cooper performed a sexually-charged duet of Lady Gaga's song Shallow from their hit movie A Star Is Born.

The pair's onstage chemistry at the Oscars sent social media into a meltdown.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the Academy Awards stunned the world. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga was forced to defend the performance, saying it was all an act.

Advertisement

"(Shallow) is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story," Gaga said.

"It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time … When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Cooper and Shayk's break-up came as Lady Gaga also recently split from her fiance, Christian Carino.

Gaga and Carino revealed in February that they had called off their engagement after two years of dating.

- additional reporting news.com.au