Some marriages don't last 20 months. Phoenix Foundation frontman Samuel Flynn Scott knows why the band has lasted that many years.

"We've taken a lot of breaks and we don't put a lot of pressure on each other. There's not a single ego in the band... everyone's had a hand in writing a bunch of different tracks, and I think that really helps."

Now they're back, preparing a new album and ready for their only Auckland show of the summer headlining a free gig at downtown waterfront Silo Park on Sunday.

"I love that there's something sort of spooky about Silo Park, but also warm and family-friendly," says Flynn Scott."

Advertisement

The Auckland show — their first in the City of Sails since 2018 — is two days after the band plays the Toot Suite festival at Paraparaumu, north of hometown Wellington.

"We get to really remember how awesome it is to be in a band with each other, and have that joy of playing live music."

Three of the current sextet — Flynn Scott, Conrad Wedde and Luke Buda — started the band at school in the mid-90s. They've had four NZ top 10 albums, with 2015's Give Up Your Dreams peaking at No.2, and scored two Taika Waititi movies, Eagle vs Shark in 2006 and Boy in 2010.

Flynn Scott was tight-lipped on the specifics of their upcoming seventh album but shared a few thoughts.

"I think it's pretty different from the last album, I think it's a bit more song focused. There are threads running through the album lyrically that I don't want to get into too much yet. It feels very of the moment, in terms of who we are as people."

Recording has taken place "all over the place", from bedrooms in Wellington to Auckland's Roundhead Studios.

"I don't even know when it started and the last one ended, it's a continuous flow really."

Beyond the breaks and lack of egos, Flynn Scott cites the period Phoenix Foundation started as a reason for their longevity. "I think there's something about that period of time where maybe the industry kind of fell apart, and that in some way took away some kind of pressure," he says.

Advertisement

As record companies "lost their power" and it became harder to make money, artists had to adopt a DIY approach, and that found favour with Kiwi audiences.

"There's a little bit of [the feeling] it doesn't matter how popular [you are], you've got to have a little bit of that punk ethos and just get on with stuff and make it in your own way."

Longstanding fans can be assured album seven will be no different.

* The Phoenix Foundation play Silo Park on Sunday with support including Ha the Unclear and SKILAA. The event starts at noon.